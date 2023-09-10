HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — The Coast Guard rescued a man who was believed to have been injured by a stingray near Cat Island, Mississippi.

Coast Guard officials said they received a request for a medvac from a local 911 dispatcher on Saturday, Sept. 9.

A team with the Coast Guard Station Gulfport then dispatched a 27-foot utility boat with a crew to assist the man.

Upon arrival, he was transferred onto the boat and brought to a station to wait for medical services.

Coast Guard officials said the man was last reported to be in stable condition.

