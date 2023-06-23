MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are investigating after a Louisiana pastor allegedly shot his wife and then himself.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Hampton Inn in McComb.

Police identified the husband and wife as 25-year-old Danny Prenell, Jr., and 27-year-old Gabrielle Prenell, both of Alexandria, Louisiana. According to investigators, Danny shot his wife two times and shot himself once.

Gabrielle Prenell was airlifted from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Authorities said she was shot in the abdomen and in the arm.

Danny Prenell is in stable condition at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. Once he is released from the hospital, police said he would be charged with several felonies.

Police said they’re investigating the incident as a domestic violence incident.

