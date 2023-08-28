JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi state record for the longest alligator harvested has been broken!

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), four hunters harvested a male alligator in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone on Saturday, August 26.

The alligator measured 14 feet and three inches long, with a belly girth of 66 inches and a tail girth of 46.5 inches. Officials said the gator weighed 802.5 lbs.

According to the MDWFP, the gator was captured by Tanner White, of Flora; Don Woods, of Oxford; Will Thomas, of Madison; and Joey Clark, of Jackson.

