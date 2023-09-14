HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WGNO) — A Buc-ee’s location in Harrison County, Mississippi is one step closer to becoming a reality after crews broke ground on the site on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The travel center will be located at Interstate 10 and Menge Avenue. It will occupy 74,000 square feet and have 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

Buc-ee’s leaders said the new center will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area. Employees will receive starting pay “well above minimum wage,” with full benefits, a 6% matching 401K and three weeks of paid vacation.

“We are coming into Harrison County to be a good corporate neighbor, a great employer and to provide opportunities for the community. We’re grateful to this community for the opportunity to celebrate this project, the first Buc-ee’s in Mississippi,” said Buc-ee’s Co-Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III.

According to Buc-ee’s leaders, the center is expected to open in about 16 months.

