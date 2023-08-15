HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Harrison County, Mississippi!

The company will break ground on the site on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee’s Harrison County will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Mississippi.

Located at I-10 and Menge Avenue, Buc-ee’s Harrison County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 46 stores across Texas and the South.

“Harrison County is a vibrant community with five thriving cities and stunning beaches,” said Stan Beard, of Buc-ee’s. “It’s perfectly situated along I-10 between our Texas and Alabama stores and we can’t wait to be the best place to stop on the Mississippi Coast.”

Buc-ee’s Harrison County is expected to bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts