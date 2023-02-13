From PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You’re invited to take a sip of the season.

It’s Carnival Season in a cup of coffee.

The brew that rolls across your taste buds like a Mardi Gras parade is brewing at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans and Rouses Markets.

And when it’s not Carnival Season, you can find it by clicking right here.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the invitation comes from the barista-for-all-seasons.

He’s PJ’s and New Orleans Roast Chief Roastmaster Felton Jones.

Bill Wood asks Felton Jones to describe this coffee.

Felton Jones says, “smooth, medium roast, with a little bit of character.”

What does he call it?

Zulu.

There’s coconut and original.

Not far from the French Quarter, at the company’s coffee roasting headquarters, beans arrive by the bag from around the world.

They are green beans.

That’s until they get fired up at 500 degrees to become Zulu.



Inspired by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, famous for their Mardi Gras Day parade and what they throw from the floats.

Their decorated, designed-to-fly, catch-me-if-you-can coconuts.

Roasting coffee is a rich part of New Orleans culture.

And when the blend is Zulu, the flavor becomes New Orleans history.

