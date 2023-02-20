NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club is gearing up for what’s expected to be one of its biggest Mardi Gras celebrations yet! With the theme “Precious Jewels of Zululand,” we can expect an enchanting Fat Tuesday with more coconuts than you can count.

On Lundi Gras morning, Zulu King Nick Spears and Queen Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears appeared at Kenner Gras in Jefferson Parish before moving to the Zulu Lundi Gras festival later that afternoon.

This year, the Zulu parade includes performances from the Southern University Human Jukebox, the Zulu Soulful Warriors, and more. See the full parade lineup below!

FULL LINEUP: Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club 2023