NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fat Tuesday is just around the corner and we here at WGNO are beyond ready to see the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club roll through New Orleans!

Not able to make it to the Big Easy for Carnival Season? No worries! We have your front-row seat to all the fun thanks to our friends at Copper Vine’s Mardi Gras Brunch in the Central Business District.

All you have to do is come back to this page at 9 a.m. on Mardi Gras and kick back and relax. We will be streaming the event live from Copper Vine’s picturesque balcony on both WGNO.com and Facebook, so you can join in on the Carnival magic from anywhere!

Copper Vine Mardi Gras Brunch

Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Copper Vine’s 2 nd floor + balcony

floor + balcony 1001 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Going on from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets: $85 (tip + tax included)

See full menu and purchase tickets here!

LIVE STREAM: Zulu Watch Party

This post will house the live stream on Fat Tuesday, so be sure to bookmark this link! All the fun starts at 9 a.m. and will go until 12 p.m. or when the parade stops. You can also watch the Facebook live by RSVP’ing here.

Let the good times roll, New Orleans!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.