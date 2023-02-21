NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mardi Gras Indians hit the streets of New Orleans Tuesday morning for a day of cultural emersion and rebirth, carrying on centuries-old Carnival custom.

The tradition of the Indians dates back to as early as the 18th century when escaped slaves would find refuge with tribes like the Chocktaw and Chickasaw.

PHOTOS: 2023 Mardi Gras Indians

Photo: LBJ/WGNO

Like many events later on in the 19th and 20th centuries, Mardi Gras events were segregated, so these tribes took to neighborhoods like the Tremé to celebrate while police would be busy with patrolling the French Quarter.

Our LBJ spoke to the members of the tribe decorated with homemade outfits of beads, rhinestones, and feathers ready to march their way through the city.

