NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Huge crowds gathered in the French Quarters to celebrate with the super Krewe of Endymion Saturday (Feb. 18th).

There were 37 floats and over 3,000 riders throwing beads, cups doubloons and their signature 2023 bead.

This year the krewe of Endymion unveiled a new float titled ‘Club Endymion’ which is a tribute to the Mercedes Benz Superdome, their home where the parade ends every year. The new float is over 300 feet long with over 250 riders.

With their theme this year, “Endymion Salutes the Poets”, the concept of their new float is just that, poetic.

