SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell City Council passed a few new rules for Mardi Gras krewes in the city at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to the council, one of the rules will double the parade fee for krewes, meaning day parades will pay $4,000 and night parades will pay $8,000 in parade fees. The fee increases are set to take effect in 2025.

The vote was unanimous; however, not every krewe agrees with the changes.

“So, as we understand, the increasing cost of doing business, and all our vendors and all our costs have gone up, 100% increase is just mindboggling to me,” said Traci Plaisance with the Krewe of Selene.

“The way we’re going to pass it along to our guys, and I think I mentioned this in the committee, we’re going to call it a parade tax. It’s going to be a line item, and our guys have accepted it. We’re going to move forward,” said Andy Frisard with the Krewe of Dionysus.

The council also voted to make the 2023 parade schedule permanent. It was an issue that caused some concern among a few krewes, according to the council members, but the final schedule that passed was met with no opposition.

The new, permanent schedule will now move the Krewe of Titans to the first Friday of the city’s parade schedule.

In 2023, Titans requested the change be only temporary but now will take the day for future carnival seasons.

The council’s vote on the ordinance was unanimous, 9-0.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. at City Hall on 2nd Street.

