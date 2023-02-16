NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Regional Transit Authority is encouraging riders to plan ahead this carnival season after making route changes.

Starting Thursday (Feb. 16th) to Tuesday (Feb. 21) the RTA will temporarily suspend streetcar service due to high traffic for parades and maintenance.

The routes are as follows:

#12 St. Charles

#47 Canal-Cemeteries

#48 Canal-City Park/Museum

#49 UPT-Riverfront Streetcar lines

A bus service will be provided as a replacement to accommodate riders.

Also through the service suspension, two hours prior of the first parade, buses will detour from the above routes shuttling passengers to Canal Street.

Regularly scheduled streetcar operation will resume on Wednesday, February 22nd.

For detours and more information regarding the temporary service suspensions, visit norta.com, download the RTA Le Pass app, or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.

