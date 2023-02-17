NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —In 1926 Louis Armstrong wrote the composition “King of the Zulus.” The Zulu King of New Orleans that year, was Joseph Smith.

The First King of Zulu was William Story in 1909, but in 1949, Louis Armstrong himself, would get the honor and privilege of reigning as Zulu King, under the majesty of Mardi Gras.

This 2023 Mardi Gras year, WGNO pays tribute to the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, who forever changed the culture of Mardi Gras and made New Orleans all the better because of it.

Join LBJ and Christopher Leach as they host this special program and take you to the dazzling and world-renowned Zulu Ball, introduce you to this year’s king and queen, show you the treasured art of the Zulu coconut, and tell you the storied history of how Zulu and how they broke the color barrier of Mardi Gras.

This is a WGNO special report: Putting the Spotlight on the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

