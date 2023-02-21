NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hail Zulu! King Nick Spears and his wife, Queen Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears dazzled along the Uptown parade route on Mardi Gras morning, carrying on more than 100 years of culture and coconuts.

Both the King and Queen hail from New Orleans and have been involved with Zulu for several years, from attending the parades as kids to later being named royalty. In 2021, Nick was inducted into the Zulu Hall of Fame while Christy participated as a Zulu Duchess for nearly 10 years.

PHOTO GALLERY: Zulu 2023

Following the Zulu motto, There Never Was and Never Will Be a King (and a Queen) like the Spears. Watch their full proclamations in the player above.

