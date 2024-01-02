NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the holidays coming to a close, many New Orleanians are preparing for the highly anticipated 2024 Mardi Gras season.

And with the Mardi Gras season comes another truly New Orleans season…king cake season.

Nothing quite satisfies one’s hunger on parade routes like a slice of the sweet, cinnamony, bready cake.

While many have already established their favorite place to grab this New Orleans delicacy, some may be looking to try something new or fully dip their toes into the Mardi Gras spirit for the first time.

Whether this is your first carnival season or you’re a Mardi Gras pro, WGNO put together a list of places offering king cake across the Greater New Orleans area.

Dong Phuong Bakery

Dong Phuong Bakery is offering king cakes in a variety of flavors including cinnamon, cream cheese, strawberry, pecan, coconut and almond. For more information on how to purchase a king cake, visit the Dong Phuong Bakery website.

14207 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans

Caluda’s King Cake

This Harahan bakery is offering a selection of king cakes throughout the season including traditional, cream cheese and praline. For more information about flavors and ordering, visit the Caluda’s website.

1536 River Oaks Road West, Harahan

Bywater Bakery

Bywater Bakery is offering sweet and savory king cakes including a Chantilly king cake, a vegan bourbon cinnamon, a boudin king cake and a crawfish king cake. For more information, visit the Bywater Bakery website.

3624 Dauphine St., New Orleans

Manny Randazzo King Cakes

The Metairie bakery has been serving up king cakes since 1965 and is offering traditional, cream cheese and “super” king cakes. For more information and how to order, visit the Manny Randazzo King Cakes website.

3515 N. Hullen St., Metairie

Gambino’s Bakery

This Metairie bakery known for its doberge cakes is also offering king cakes this Mardi Gras season with flavors including traditional, Bavarian cream, pecan praline, strawberry, chocolate cream cheese, almond wedding cake and more. For more information, visit the Gambino’s website.

4821 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

Hi-Do Bakery

Hi-Do Bakery in Terrytown is offering a selection of king cakes for the Mardi Gras season. For more information, visit the Hi-Do Bakery Facebook page.

439 Terry Parkway, Terrytown

Haydel’s Bakery

Haydel’s Bakery in New Orleans is offering king cakes with traditional and unique flavors including cafe au lait, German chocolate, strawberry cream cheese and more. For more information, visit the Haydel’s Bakery website.

4037 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans

King Cake Hub

King Cake Hub will be kicking off the Mardi Gras season with king cakes starting Saturday, Jan. 6, with a selection of king cakes from bakeries in the New Orleans area available for purchase. For more information, visit the King Cake Hub website.

1464 South Broad St., New Orleans

Antoine’s Famous Cakes

Anotine’s Famous Cakes is not only offering the traditional king cake, but also a “queen cake” this carnival season. According to the bakery’s website, “King Cakes are available for ordering and shipping year-round and come in a variety of sizes and come in traditional filling flavors, plus a few of our exclusive filling options.”

1300 Stumph Blvd., Gretna

Breads on Oak

Breads on Oak has king cakes available for shipping and will be available for pick up in the cafe soon, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit the Breads on Oak website.

8640 Oak St., New Orleans

222 Carondelet St., New Orleans

Bittersweet Confections

Bittersweet Confections is offering cinnamon king cakes and chocolate king cakes this Mardi Gras season. The bakery is also serving up a “Bittersweet King Cake” which includes chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache icing and dark chocolate truffles. For more information, visit the Bittersweet Confections website.

725 Magazine St., New Orleans

Maurice French Pastries

Maurice French Pastries is offering traditional, French and signature king cakes with filling options including apple cinnamon, Nutella, guava, chocolate pecan and more. To see the full menu, visit the Maurice French Pastries website.

3501 Hessmer Ave., Metairie

Gracious Bakery

Gracious Bakery has began accepting preorders for king cakes, according to its website. Also available are king cake making kits. Visit the Gracious Bakery website for more information about its king cake selection.

4930 Prytania St., New Orleans

2854 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Brennan’s

King Cakes by Brennan’s is working with local retail partners to sell its “custom-made” king cakes that include a traditional king cake, a strawberry cream cheese “Pink Parade” king cake and a banana’s foster king cake. For more information about flavors and where to purchase, visit the King Cakes by Brennan’s website.

Coffee Science

Coffee Science has three king cakes available for preorder on its website including Venetian creme, chocolate espresso and lemon creme. For more information and how to place an order, visit the Coffee Science website.

410 S. Broad Ave., New Orleans

Heavenly Hands Bakery

According to the Heavenly Hands Bakery Facebook page, the gluten free bakery will begin selling king cakes on Jan. 6.

3117 18th St., Metairie

