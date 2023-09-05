NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In five months, the Carnival parades will roll for Mardi Gras, but the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council wants to make specific changes to let the good times roll.

“When it comes to Mardi Gras, change is inevitable, changes are coming,” said Joycelyn Boudreaux, parade float rider.

She’s been riding in krewes for the past 25 years, and most recently, she rides in the Krewe of Tucks. Tucks has a popular toilet paper throw that could be banned under the new Mardi Gras parade regulations.

“I am a little sad because I love to see the toilet paper and I like to throw the toilet paper,” said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux went on to say, “I’m personally a little surprised that they are addressing toilet paper. I thought for sure we’d be addressing a mass quantity of plastic beads that people don’t even want anymore. People step to the side when riders throw the plastic beads.”

Also, part of the plan, no paper throws exceeding 36 inches in length. No more silly string or mylar confetti cannons. This comes after a confetti cannon caused a power outage after hitting a transformer at a previous parade.

“I think the changes that address safety are very important,” said Boudreaux.

Other major changes include rules on what happens if a parade gets rained out, a set schedule would need to be in place. Stops would be limited to only three stops along the route to help with parade flow. New krewes won’t be allowed to piggyback off other krewes with permits.

Only 34 parades will be allowed to roll. Marching bands will be limited to the size of the parades, and city leaders want to crack down on sexual-themed and racist throws.

“We should all be very careful about what we are bringing on the floats to throw. You have to keep it tight to keep it right,” said Boudreaux.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts