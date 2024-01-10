NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council discussed a ban on toilet paper as a parade throw during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The ordinance would stop any krewe other than Tucks from throwing toilet paper.

The text of the proposal cites the history of Tucks’ use of toilet paper as a throw, but states that other krewes have started using it without the context.

It also stated the throw is hard to clean out of trees along the route.

