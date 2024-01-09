NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Nefertiti announced Tuesday, Jan. 9, that New Orleans’ own Tarriona “Tank” Ball will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal for 2024.

Krewe leaders said Ball is the lead singer for the Emmy and Grammy-nominated group Tank and The Bangas whose musical sound is a mixture of spoken word, soul, hip-hop, R&B and Jazz. The singer is known for her collaborations with artists such as Norah Jones, Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Robert Glasper and more.

She also holds the title of author, with the publishing of her poetry book entitled “Vulnerable AF.”

The theme for the all-female krewe is “Bloom Where You are Planted.” A theme that Captain Zenia Smith said stems from the krewe’s belief in the power of community and the importance of embracing and nurturing one’s surroundings.

“This year’s Parade celebration will continue showcasing the beauty of New Orleans East, and the

best of who we are as a community. We are rooted in the soil of the New Orleans East community and are here to stay. This will be a joyous celebration of community for the Krewe,” said Smith.

The Family Day parade is set to roll at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 in the streets of New Orleans East starting at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard and ending at Dwyer Road.

