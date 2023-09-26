NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Captain of the Krewe of Endymion announced the entertainment lineup Tuesday, Sept. 26, for the 2024 Endymion Extravaganza.

Captain Dan Kelly said Grammy-winning artists Sting and Flo Rida will perform at the Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Also performing will be The Mixed Nuts, Groovy 7 and The Wiseguys.

Kelly said the theme for 2024’s parade is “Silent’s Are Golden” and will include some signature floats. Paradegoers can expect to see Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion, The ETV Float and the Pontchartrain Beach “Then and Now” float.

The Pontchartrain Beach “Then and Now” float is more than 300 feet long and will carry 270 riders.

He said the 2024 Endymion parade will be dedicated to late captain Ed Muniz, who was “the longest-serving Captain in Mardi Gras history.”

