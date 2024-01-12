NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the carnival season upon us, you really want to stand out with fun-filled flair like headbands, hair pieces, hats and sunglasses, right? WGNO’s Kenny Lopez shows us what a new business, “Sparkle and Shine,” has to offer this Carnival season.

Melissa Beese and Angela Becnel’s friendship is filled with flair, and now they’ve started a business to bring that flair to everyone.

“Essentially, I was at a store, buying a headband and I was like ‘How much is that?’ I thought to myself that Angela and I can do them on our own because we both like to make things,” Beese said.

She went on to say, “We can make them bigger, better and at a better price point, and sparklier and shinier.”

Their accessory business, “Sparkle and Shine,” aims to be that bright lagniappe you’ll need for Mardi Gras and beyond.

They sell accessories like headbands, hats sunglasses. You name it, they will design it.

“Something like Galatoire’s or Commander’s Palace, and you need head pieces. These are perfect for those brunches. We’re also going to be doing Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Jazz Fest coming up,” Beese said.

“We have different ones, some with bead dogs, feathers, curly Qs, fun trim and so much more,” Becnel said.

You can find these accessories for sale at The King Cake Hub and Carl Mack’s Mardi Gras Museum.

