NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Phunny Phorty Phellows took its annual Twelfth Night streetcar ride down St. Charles Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6.

According to the Phunny Phorty Phellows website, members of the satirical krewe take to the street in costume to “herald the arrival of carnival” by riding the St. Charles Avenue Streetcar Line.

The group started parading in 1878 before stopping in 1898. It was revived in 1981, with the tradition of riding the streetcar starting in 1982, according to its website.

The fun began at 7 p.m. as members boarded the streetcar at the Willow Street car barn.

“It’s the music, the people, the culture, the food. Of course, you can’t have it any other place here in New Orleans. That is why we are here, the Phunny Phorty Phellows, to kick off the Mardi Gras season,” said King of Phunny Phorty Phellows Dustin Galle.

