NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to Mardi Gras has begun, and with 31 days left in the season, WGNO is getting into the carnival spirit by visiting the Rex Den.

According to the Rex Organization, this year’s parade theme is “The Two Worlds of Lafcadio Hearn – New Orleans and Japan,” which draws inspiration from writer Lafcadio Hearn’s Japanese writings, including local ghost stories and folklore.

The Rex parade rolls on Mardi Gras morning and will consist of 29 floats.

Get an early look at what floats you can expect to see on the route this season in the gallery below:

