NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Krewe of Endymion announced Tuesday, Dec. 5 that they are extending their Mid-City route for the 2024 Mardi Gras parade season.

The 3,200-member Krewe will begin the party at the corner of Orleans and City Park avenues, head down Orleans Avenue to Carrollton Avenue and proceed to Canal Street.

They will then take a left on Canal Street onto Elks Place, turn right onto Howard Avenue and then make a left going around Harmony Circle.

From there, the parade will continue down St. Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall where they will pass the official reviewing stands.

After judging, the krewe will turn right on Poydras Street to Tchoupitoulas Street, right on Tchoupitoulas Street to Julia Street and end on Tchoupitoulas Street before heading to the Endymion Extravaganza.

The parade is set to roll on Saturday, Feb. 10

