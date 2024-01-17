NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Charles Baptist Church will open its doors and invite the community to meet the Mardi Gras Indian Queens.

Big Queen Gina Montana of the Yellow Pocahontas and Big Queen Cinnamon Black of the Mandigo Warriors will be in attendance. They will be explaining the historical and cultural significance of the Mardi Gras Indian tradition.

The queens will briefly immerse guests into the world of Mardi Gras in the St. Charles Chapel.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Charles and Broadway streets.

For more information, visit the church’s website.

