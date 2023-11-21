NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Orpheus has announced who will reign as its 2024 Monarchs in the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, actor and chef David Burkta, will lead the Lundi Gras Krewe through uptown and into the Convention Center.

The parade is set to roll Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The two follow the reign of NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons during the 2023 parade.

Stay with WGNO for all the latest Mardi Gras news.

