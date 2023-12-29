NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Krewe of Bacchus leaders have announced Kevin Dillon, better known as Johnny from the HBO drama “Entourage,” will lead the 55th annual parade for Mardi Gras 2024.

Krewe leaders say they are thrilled to have the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee join them as Bacchus LV.

“We are thrilled that Kevin Dillon will be joining us as Bacchus LV,” said Brennan. “Kevin follows in our long tradition of outstanding entertainers who delight the crowds and make Mardi Gras even more enjoyable,” said Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan.

Dillon’s most recent work includes his starring role in the thriller film “Mob Land” and the comedy “Buddy Games: Spring Awakening” directed by Bacchus LII Josh Duhamel. He is also famous for his television show appearances such as performances in “Blue Bloods,” “The Simpsons,” “24,” “That’s Life” and “NYPD Blue.”

The theme of the upcoming parade is “Take A Number Please,” which will include 32 hand-painted floats all with titles containing numbers. For example: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and 12 Days of Christmas.

Signature throws for 2024 include king cake pillows, signature socks depicting each float, lighted clown wigs and more.

Dillion will join the long line of men to hold the prestigious title such as Robin Thicke, Bob Hope, Danny Kaye, Anthony Mackie, Will Ferrell, Nicolas Cage and Drew Carey.

The parade is set to roll on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 5:15 p.m. on its traditional uptown route down to the Bacchus Rendezvous where classic rock band Chicago will perform.

