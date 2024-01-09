SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you prefer the world’s largest free party, the traditional Cajun festival, or a more tame party with a clear end time, Louisiana’s Mardi Gras celebrations are as diverse as the people who make them happen.

Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” is a celebration that leads up to the Catholic practice of Lent. The practice has origins in Europe and is still celebrated in many European countries. It is also celebrated as Brazil’s famed Carnival – the greatest show on Earth.

Yes, Mobile, Alabama, can claim the original Mardi Gras celebration dating back to 1703 – but this article is about the very best Mardi Gras celebrations, so, sorry, Mobile.

Even though the history of Mardi Gras does not start in Louisiana, the hospitality, music, and spirit of the people have created an unbreakable bond between the festival and the state. However, the way the people celebrate Mardi Gras looks quite different depending on which interstate highway you travel to reach the celebration.

One-of-a-kind float design, hand-beaded costumes, and unique parade throws make a visit to Louisiana’s Mardi Gras celebrations unlike anything else.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras officially started in New Orleans in the 1730s but didn’t start to fashion itself as the spectacle it is today until the late 1830s when revelers held gaslit flambeaux torches to light the way for street processions with masked riders in carriages and on horseback. By 1856, the first official organization, the Mistick Krewe of Comus, was created (tip of the hat to the Mobile natives who founded it). The Krewe introduced dazzling floats and masked balls to the celebration while maintaining anonymity.

More than 200 years later, New Orleans Mardi Gras is an international “bucket list” destination – but why?

Three “f’s” can easily explain its popularity – free, food, and fellowship.

Yes, fellowship! Don’t let the wild spring break behavior or the exhibitionists fool you. Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a time that local families gather to see beautifully adorned Black Masking, or Mardi Gras Indians, as they are more commonly called, take to the streets. Marching bands provide the rhythm for parade revelers. There are other groups like the baby dolls, skull and bones, and local dance troupes who also get in on the entertainment.

Did I mention the food – food is as important to Mardi Gras as floats.

On the subject of floats. A local studio in New Orleans has mastered the art of ornate float design. Whether a Krewe’s theme calls for a disco ball or White House replica, they make it happen.

The celebrations in New Orleans are often referred to as the world’s largest free party since all you need (besides a place to stay) is a comfy pair of shoes because you will walk and you will dance.

Families can escape the hustle and bustle of New Orleans’ street party and opt for “Family Gras” in neighboring Metairie.

To quote Professor Longhair’s unofficial Mardi Gras theme song – “If you go to New Orleans, you ought to go see the Mardi Gras.”

Acadiana Mardi Gras

In the area of the state known as Acadiana, which includes Lafayette, just northwest of New Orleans, you will find traditional Cajun culture intertwined in Mardi Gras celebrations, known as “Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.”

You will find all the revelry and families gathered to celebrate the carnival season with a uniquely Cajun twist. In rural pockets of Acadiana, Courir de Mardi Gras takes place. This unique tradition involves masked men on horseback traveling the countryside, knocking on doors, singing songs, and dancing in exchange for ingredients to make gumbo. Musicians, of course, accompany them to add to the merriment.

The highlight of the courier celebration is the run.

Chicken is the final ingredient the beggars – sorry, singers request; eventually, someone throws a live chicken into the mix, and revelers chase the chicken as part of the run. If you’ve ever seen a person chase a chicken, you understand why this part of the courier is so entertaining.

So if you find yourself in Mamou, Iota, Elton, Church Point, Faquetaigue, or Soileau, instead of screaming, “Throw me something, Mister,” and catching a cup of moon pie, you can also make sure a random stranger has what they need to make a great pot gumbo.

Mardi Gras in central and north Louisiana

The Alexandria Mardi Gras Association hosts three parades in the area during the carnival season.

In Shreveport, there are a host of parades, masked balls, and other events that usher into the carnival season.

Those looking for less of a “party gras” should head to Shreveport. Families can enjoy an atmosphere with no alcohol consumption allowed, which provides inclusion for parade-goers of all ages.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts