NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Carnival season officially starts Saturday, Jan 6, and for Mardi Gras Krewe riders that means it is time to get your throws.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez goes shopping at NOLA Throws on the West Bank.

NOLA Throws is one spot to go for Krewe riders looking for the coolest, affordable throws.

“People want the throws that we have,” he said.

So what are all the riders asking for?

“The light-up beads are really popular for night krewes. We have plush backpacks that have been a tremendous hit. Alligators and flamingos stuffed toys are also popular. The umbrellas have also been a big hit. We have a whole row of 20 different types of umbrellas,” said Owner of NOLA Throws Sunil Agrawal.

He said bubble sticks, headbands, and hula-hoops are also very popular this year.

“We always think about what people like to catch,” Agrawal said.

Tyrone Jefferson rides in Zulu. This year he’s not waiting until the last minute to buy his throws.

“Because you don’t want the stuff to be gone. You get the better stuff when you come early. I’m coming early, so you get the best of the best,” Jefferson said.

In addition to their festive throws, NOLA Throws also has a beautiful event space.

“The event space holds 120 people. We use it for the Krewes to have float meetings, decoration events, and anything Carnival-related. We take bookings for that space. We give to Krewes at no charge. We encourage them to come and use that space,” Agrawal said.

NOLA Throws will throw a Carnival kick-off party tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 200 guests will get free gifts. There will be hourly giveaways, Lucky Dogs, and King Cake. Ten percent of sales will benefit the non-profit, “Roots of Music.”

