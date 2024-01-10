NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders gathered at Delgado’s West Campus to unveil plans for the family-friendly Algiers Mardi Gras Festival, set to return on Jan. 27 at New Orleans Federal City.

Irene Burrus, a 100-year-old resident of Algiers, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the parade. She will be followed by various local marching bands, including Alice Harte, Martin Behrman, New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy, Edna Karr, L.B. Landry and the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians.

The festival will feature plenty of entertainment, with headliners Brass-AHolics, Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Amanda Shaw, and Mia Boarders, with additional performances by TOPCATS, Stephanie Jordan, the U.S. Marine Reserve Jazz Band, and Edna Karr High School Voices of Pride.

During the announcement, officials unveiled the 2024 Algiers Mardi Gras Festival poster, designed by Shenata Taylor from Delgado Community College.

The event is free to the public. For more information, visit the Algiers Mardi Gras Fest website.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts