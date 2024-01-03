NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — King cake season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 6, and for Dong Phuong king cake fans, the season is starting a bit earlier.
In a post on Instagram, the bakery revealed its official resellers for the 2024 Mardi Gras season.
According to the post, Dong Phoung king cakes will be available at the following locations starting Jan. 3.
- Adams Street Grocery
- 1309 Adams St., New Orleans
- Amore Bakery and Cafe
- 307 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna
- Bao Asian Market
- 17316 Airline Highway, Prairieville
- Blazin Cajun Gulfport
- 2517 28th St., Gulfport, Mississippi
- Bourree
- 1510 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans
- Caffe Latte Da!
- 5860 Citrus Blvd., Harahan
- Golden Koi Restaurant
- 1600 N. Highway 190, Covington
- Hi-5
- 5953 W. Park Ave, Houma
- Flavors Snoballs & Ice Cream
- 500 Vintage Drive, Kenner
- Jazzy Pete’s Poboys
- 2117 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell
- Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats
- 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette
- John & Anna Coffee Bean
- 8080 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
- Juniors on Harrison
- 789 Harrison Ave., New Orleans
- Killer Poboys
- 811 Conti St., New Orleans
- Mr. Bubbles Sandwich House Gretna
- 925 Behrman Highway #12, Gretna
- Nesbit’s Poeyfarre Market
- 925 Poeyfarre St., New Orleans
- Pho Cong Noodles & Grill
- 1200 Bus U.S.-190, Covington
- Pho Grace
- 2728 W. Thomas St., Hammond
- River Road Market and Deli
- 13572 River Road, Destrehan
- Sweet Society
- 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge
- Urban South Brewery
- 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
- Viet Kitchen
- 3415 U.S.-190, Mandeville
- Waveland Pharmacy
- 112 Auderer Blvd., Waveland, Mississippi
- Zuppardo’s Supermarket
- 5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie
The post also stated that those interested in grabbing the sweet parade route snack should check with each location about when the king cakes will arrive as availability varies.
For more information about Dong Phuong king cakes, visit the Dong Phuong Bakery website.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Bossier man arrested for possessing over 200 child porn images
- Rain clearing out today, more wet weather Friday
- Louisiana woman arrested after posting herself smoking meth on snapchat
- Dong Phuong king cakes are back! Here’s where to find them in Greater New Orleans
- Minnesota picks new state flag: Here’s what to know