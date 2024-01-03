NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — King cake season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 6, and for Dong Phuong king cake fans, the season is starting a bit earlier.

In a post on Instagram, the bakery revealed its official resellers for the 2024 Mardi Gras season.

According to the post, Dong Phoung king cakes will be available at the following locations starting Jan. 3.

Adams Street Grocery 1309 Adams St., New Orleans

Amore Bakery and Cafe 307 Huey P. Long Ave., Gretna

Bao Asian Market 17316 Airline Highway, Prairieville

Blazin Cajun Gulfport 2517 28th St., Gulfport, Mississippi

Bourree 1510 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans

Caffe Latte Da! 5860 Citrus Blvd., Harahan

Golden Koi Restaurant 1600 N. Highway 190, Covington

Hi-5 5953 W. Park Ave, Houma

Flavors Snoballs & Ice Cream 500 Vintage Drive, Kenner

Jazzy Pete’s Poboys 2117 Gause Blvd. East, Slidell

Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats 2324 Paris Road, Chalmette

John & Anna Coffee Bean 8080 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge

Juniors on Harrison 789 Harrison Ave., New Orleans

Killer Poboys 811 Conti St., New Orleans

Mr. Bubbles Sandwich House Gretna 925 Behrman Highway #12, Gretna

Nesbit’s Poeyfarre Market 925 Poeyfarre St., New Orleans

Pho Cong Noodles & Grill 1200 Bus U.S.-190, Covington

Pho Grace 2728 W. Thomas St., Hammond

River Road Market and Deli 13572 River Road, Destrehan

Sweet Society 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge

Urban South Brewery 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

Viet Kitchen 3415 U.S.-190, Mandeville

Waveland Pharmacy 112 Auderer Blvd., Waveland, Mississippi

Zuppardo’s Supermarket 5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie



The post also stated that those interested in grabbing the sweet parade route snack should check with each location about when the king cakes will arrive as availability varies.

For more information about Dong Phuong king cakes, visit the Dong Phuong Bakery website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts