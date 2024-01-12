METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Officials have released the lineup of artists playing at the 16th annual Family Gras concert in Metairie.

The three-day celebration staged by the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, is set to happen Feb. 2 – 4.

This year’s festivities will feature Amy Grant, Cheap Trick, Revisiting Creedence, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

Kicking off the fest Friday, Feb. 2 is Louisiana’s own fiddler Amanda Shaw, and New Orleans’ own Zebra.

Hitting the stage on Saturday, Feb. 3 is six-time Grammy award winner Amy Grant who is known for her 40-year career as a gospel and pop star, songwriter, television personality, and philanthropy work.

Before her will be the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Cheap Trick, local group Mad City and Creole String Beans.

Kicking off Sunday, Feb. 4 is Revisiting Creedence looking to sing some favorites, followed by the four-part country harmony of The Oak Ridge Boys. To close out the music will be Tyler Hubbard from Nashville’s Florida Georgia Line.

Each night will end with the krewes of Excalibur, Mad Hatters, Atlas, and Caerus.

