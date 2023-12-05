ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — Organizers of the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival have announced the event’s return.

Happening Saturday, Jan. 27, organizers will hold its fourth annual Mardi Gras soiree, bringing families, friends and the Mardi Gras spirit to the historic Algiers neighborhood.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome revelers back to historic Algiers for the fourth-annual Algiers Mardi Gras Festival,” said event founder and CEO Oscar Rainey.

The mission of the free festival is to celebrate the New Orleans culture and style while enriching the education of food, music and culture among students in the community.

“Our festival has become a huge hit with families from both the west and east banks, and we’re committed to bringing it back even bigger and better in 2024. We invite everyone out for what will surely become the best free festival in all of New Orleans,” said Rainey.

Festival organizers will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, where they will provide details of the event, announce the 2024 Grand Marshal and unveil the festival poster.

For more information about the fun, visit the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival website.

