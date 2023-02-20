NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The return of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s dazzling ball brought in thousands to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Friday February, 17th 2023.

Kenitha Devezin attended the ball with family and friends and says, “my daughter is making her debut. She is a Zulu Maid her name is Kim.”

Over the years, the Zulu ball has grown into the premiere formal event for many in the region. According to Clarence Becknell, the Zulu Historian Emeritus, the first official Zulu Ball, dates back to 1941 at the Colosseum Arena, before it found it’s current home at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With all of the ceremony, pomp and circumstance and the food; there simply is no place like it.

Saundra Robichaux attended the ball with her family like so many others and says, “I love the comradery, with all of the different people that you meet here. It’s an elevation of us as black people.”

Elroy James, the Zulu President says the ball “represents black excellence. It showcases what’s great about the city of New Orleans and the culture of Mardi Gras.”

The Zulu maids and the Zulu characters hold the attention always, but it’s the King and the Queen that rule the night. This year’s king-elect is Nick Spears from Gentilly, who is a United States Marine Corp. Veteran and a member of Omega Si Phi fraternity. The Zulu Queen chosen this year, is Spears’ wife, Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; who went to Xavier.

Make no mistake, more than just the royal court of Zulu feels regal and is dressed exceptionally well.

During the ball, the likes of DJ. Jubilee, Midnight Star, Lloyd and Anthony Hamilton performed.

The Krewe of Zulu, steps off approximately at eight in the morning on Mardi Gras day, to lead the parade, at the corner of Claiborne and Jackson.