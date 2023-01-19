STREAMING LIVE AT 10 A.M. ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The award-winning Royal Sonesta New Orleans is preparing for this Mardi Gras season with its 53rd annual Greasing of the Poles, and we have your front-row seat to all the action! Check back to this page on Friday, February 17 for Greasing of the Poles LIVE on WGNO.com.

Contestants will showcase their greasing skills on Bourbon Street as they take a shot at the 2023 Greasing Champion title with this year’s theme, “Grease Like a Royal.”

Filled with fun memories and bragging rights, participants also get to partake in an important part of the decades-long Mardi Gras history. What started as a safety precaution in the 1970s to keep party-goers from climbing to the hotel’s picturesque balcony has turned into an all-out party for tourists and locals alike to tune in for.

Who to Look For

Host: Actor Bryan Batt

Greasers

Former WGNO and current NWS Meteorologist Scot Pilie

Bloggers TravelerBroads (Fender & Maloney)

WGNO meteorologist Brooke Laizer

New Orleans Burlesque star Jeez Loueez

Judges

WGNO reporter and former winner Kenny Lopez

FOX8 reporter Kelsey Davis

Michael Maloney with Coburn Supply Co.

Shirin Braden with Moet Hennessy USA

Special Guests

2022 greasing champion and Tiktok star Greg Kata

Burlesque star Trixie Minx

Photographer David Mora

Badass Balloon Co. owner and politician Desiree Ontiveros

Leroy Jones and the Original Hurricane Brass Band

Krewe of Bacchus

Krewe of NOMTOC

Krewe of Zulu

Mardi Gras Indians

The Merry Antoinettes

Stay with WGNO and Royal Sonesta New Orleans for all things greasy!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.