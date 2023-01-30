METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials will announce the acts coming to 2023’s Family Gras festivities.

Councilwoman Jennifer VanVrancken along with Jefferson Convention and Visitors Bureau President Violet Peters will hold a press conference Monday (Jan. 30) to reveal the lineup of local and national musical artists set to attend.

Family Gras is happening Friday (Feb. 10) and Saturday (Feb. 11) across from Lakeside. Officials say the three-day festival was condensed to two since it falls on the same weekend as the Superbowl.

You can watch the press conference at WGNO.com.

