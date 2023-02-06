Nathan Richard is the chef who stuffs boudin into King Cakes

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu.

Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market, according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into boudin, the classic Cajun sausage.

That’s what’s now being served in the middle of a King Cake.



The matchmaker of this Mardi Gras marriage is Chef Nathan Richard. As a kid, his culinary career first started serving fried boloney sandwiches to his family. Now, Nathan’s the chef who’s cooked at the best fine dining restaurants across the South.

Nathan’s also a Thibodaux Volunteer Firefighter.

And he’s the firefighter who was fighting for his own life not long ago after two blood clots shut down his lungs and almost killed him.

Now, Nathan knows, he’s lucky to be alive.

For Mardi Gras.

For every day.

They call Bourgeois Meat Market, the address for Miracles in Meat.

Since 1891.

Looks like a couple of modern-day Mardi Gras miracles are now appearing.

A Louisiana man

And his king cake.

