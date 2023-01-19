NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “The Muse of Music” are the word used by Muses Krewe Captain Staci Rosenberg, to describe their honorary pick for the 2023 Carnival season.

Captain Rosenberg announced Thursday that NOLA’s very own Grammy award-winning jazz and blues singer Irma Thomas is serving as the Krewe’s 2023 Honorary Muse.

“On ‘Muses Thersday’, February 16th, Thomas will lead the parade riding in the 17-foot-tall fiber optic encrusted red high-heel shoe float.” Rosenberg says, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Irma Thomas as our 2023 Honorary Muse. We refer to her as our ‘Sole Queen.’ She is an inspiration and a role model to all of the Muses.”

With gospel roots, Thomas got her start singing in the church before making the switch over to the jazz and blues genre with her hit single “You Can Have My Husband, But Please Don’t Mess With My Man” in 1960. Through the years she’s worked with legends such as Allen Toussaint and Dr. John and earned herself the title of “Soul Queen of New Orleans”.

Throughout her over 60-year career, she is still the city’s favorite for festivals such as the ever-popular annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The Krewe says they are excited to gift Irma Thomas this special honor because the parade rolls two days before she celebrates her 82 birthday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.