In the driver's seat. Rolling down the road

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When he rolls down the road, Milton Ladner looks like he’s about to arrive with the Uber ride you ordered.

That’s what WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood believed.

That’s until you buckle up for what a Louisiana driver delivers.

His TikTok is his testimony.

It’s his shrine to Shrek.

That’s how Milton rolls.

And how he rolls up to you when you order an Uber ride from him.

In real life, he’s the 55-year-old grandfather of three.

He’s a full-time truck driver with a part-time passion.

That’s to pick up a little cash on weekends.

With Shrek as his co-pilot.

Life is like an Uber ride.

It’s not just about the destination.

It’s also about the journey.

And whoever happens to join you, along for the ride.

