Streaming live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’re in the heart of Carnival Season and no one does Mardi Gras quite like New Orleans! We hope you’ll join us LIVE on Fat Tuesday for our WGNO Mardi Gras special!

Tune in beginning at 10 a.m. on WGNO.com for updates from across the New Orleans area, including:

Krewes Rex and Zulu rolling through Uptown New Orleans from Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans & Company, and of course, Gallier Hall!

A live look at Bourbon Street from the award-winning Royal Sonesta Hotel

Krewe of Argus in Metairie

Carnival in Covington

And all the Mardi Gras madness in between!

Greasing of the Poles

Did you know we will be broadcasting the Greasing of the Poles live on Friday, February 16? Join us live from the Royal Sonesta Hotel New Orleans where we are your front-row seat to all the grease you can handle!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.