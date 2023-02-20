NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is the 30th Anniversary of the Krewe of Orpheus and they are doing it up big.

The crowd was warmed up by the band The Party Crashers and celebrity monarchs Joey Fatone and Darren Criss were in the room as everyone waited for the arrival of the 38 floats to parade through the Convention Center and the Orpheuscapade ball.

The most anticipated float is the ‘Smoking Mary’, one of the longest in all of Carnival.

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. is one of the founders of the krewe, so it’s no shock it’s named Orpheus since his story is all about the power of music.

The Krewe of Orpheus only has about 1,300 members but the turnout for the ball stands at 5,000 every year.