UPDATE: Casey McGee with the Orleans Sheriff’s Office shared that Sheriff Susan Hutson plans to provide more information after logistics are worked out.

“I can confirm Sheriff Susan Hutson is working with the city and NOPD to facilitate allowing krewes to parade on their original parade routes,” said Casey McGee.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Carnival Krewes are just days away from needing to secure the necessary police officers in order to return to their regular routes.

One Krewe in particular—the Krewe of Thoth is struggling to find enough officers. Thoth has one of the longest routes, and all the Krewe would need around 120 officers, 4 officers for 30 blocks in order for them to return to their regular route.

In a meeting held last night, the Krewe of Thoth says that they reached out to more than 60 Sheriff’s Departments around Louisiana looking for help. The City said the officers must be from Louisiana. Unfortunately, they’ve only heard back from a few and those departments are already working their own parades. Right now we are being told that Thoth has zero officers to work those 30 blocks.

Thoth rolls past Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Poydras Home and other rehab centers.

Poydras Home, which is a retirement home that is on Thoth’s regular route wants Thoth to return to its regular route.

CEO of Poydras Home Erin Kolb said, “Part of their mission is to pass by communities like ours for that exact purpose to share in the Mardi Gras experience with those who may not be able to.”

The City of New Orleans say that the Krewe of Endymion has already secured their regular route. They needed to find officers for about 8 blocks compared to Thoth’s 30 blocks.

The Krewes must share their security plans with the City of New Orleans by Monday, January 23rd.

