NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson announced the local and regional agencies that will have a presence along the extended parade routes throughout the Carnival Season.

A total of 13 agencies have signed up 178 officers to supplement the New Orleans Police Department’s coverage of parade security.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to all of our law-enforcement partners who answered my and the city’s call for support,” Hutson said. “On behalf of our entire city, thank you for stepping up to ensure we are able to secure the full Carnival parade routes and restore this tradition that means a great deal to the parading Krewes, our residents and the larger community.”

Below is a list of agencies and the number of officers agreed upon:

Mayor Cantrell promised there would be enough law enforcement to protect parade goers and to allow krewes to return to their traditional routes saying some of the smaller parishes are coming to the city’s aid.

“I’m absolutely confident we will be able to protect and serve our community throughout the Carnival season,” Mayor Cantrell said.

