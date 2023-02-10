NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Parade season has started and some attendees are a little more excited than others, so much so, they are marking their territories weeks ahead of time.

More than a week before Endymion, people have marked their spots on the neutral grounds on Orleans, Carrollton, and Canal street. The NOPD is reminding everyone that the act is illegal.

Anyone who puts anything on a public right of way or neutral ground more than four hours before the start of a parade can expect to have their stuff thrown out by the sanitation department.

The City says ladders, tents and grills are not allowed along the parade routes overnight.

