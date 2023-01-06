NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above.

“As we kicked off the official start of the 2023 Carnival Season with our King’s Day celebration, I announced that the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) are working tirelessly to return Mardi Gras krewes back to their traditional routes,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We are asking all krewes to help identify additional post certified law enforcement officers to secure the routes, and the City will pay the costs associated with retaining the officers. The NOPD will work directly with each krewe regarding their needs.” Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Watch the full press conference on our Youtube channel.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.