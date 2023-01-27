NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ahead of the 2023 Mardi Gras season, Jefferson Transit announced changes to some of their bus services.

The changes will take effect starting Feb. 5 and running until Mardi Gras day and will activate two hours before each parade.

Parade schedule and service changes

Sunday, Feb. 5 – Monday, Feb. 20, 2023: Veterans Blvd. parades (Krewe of Little Rascals, Excalibur, Symphony, Mad Hatters, Athena, Atlas and Centurions):

E1 Veterans Airport Route (traveling towards CBD) – No bus service on Veterans Blvd., between Clearview Pkwy. and Pontchartrain Blvd. once parades begin. Normal bus services will resume after parades have cleared.

E1 Veterans Airport Route (traveling away from CBD) – No bus service on Veterans Blvd., between City Park Bus Terminal and Clearview Pkwy. once parades begin. Normal bus services will resume after parades have cleared.

Uptown New Orleans parades ( CLICK HERE for parades):

W2 Westbank Expressway and W3 Lapalco Routes – Last pickup heading away from Canal St. will be at Poydras and Baronne St., no bus service from Poydras and Baronne St. to Magazine St. and CCC Bridge once parades begin. Normal bus services will resume after parades have cleared.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.: The Culinary Queens of New Orleans parade:

W1 Avondale Route – Last bus heading to Walkertown Terminal will pickup at Westwood and the Expressway., no service from Westwood to the Westbank Expressway and Ames Blvd. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

W2 Westbank Expressway – Last pickup heading to Canal St. will be at Walkertown Terminal, no service to Canal St. from Westbank Expressway and Barataria Blvd. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

W3 Lapalco Route – Last pickup to Canal St. will be at Lapalco and Giase St., no service to and from the City from Lapalco, Victory Dr. and Giase St. Last pickup heading away from Canal St. will be at Lapalco and Bonnie Ann Dr. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

W4 Marrero – Last service stop will be at Walkertown Terminal heading to Westwood, no service from Walkertown Terminal to Barataria and Lafitte-Larose Highway. Last pickup stop heading to Canal St. will be at Barataria at Outback Steakhouse, service heading to Canal St. from Barataria and August St. to Ames Blvd. and Westbank Expressway. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.: Endymion parade:

W2 – Westbank Expressway and W3 – Lapalco Routes – Last pickup heading towards Canal St. will be at O’Keefe at Poydras St., no service to and from Canal St. Last pickup heading away from Canal St. will be at Poydras and Baronne St., no bus service heading away from Canal St. from Poydras at Baronne St. to Magazine St. and CCC Bridge. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

E1 Veterans – Airport Route – Last pickup heading towards Canal St. inbound will be at Veterans at West End, no service heading towards Canal St. or away from Canal St. Last outbound service stop is at the Main Library on Tulane and Loyola. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

E2 – Airline Route – Route will operate on its normal Saturday schedule.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Mardi Gras Day:

There will be no bus services on the following routes: E1 – Veterans Airport, E6 – Metairie Local, E8 – Clearview, W6 – Gretna Local and W8 – Terrytown.

The following routes will run on a Saturday/Holiday schedule: W1 – Avondale, W2 – Westbank Expressway, W3 – Lapalco, W4 – Marrero, W10 – Huey P. Long Routes, E2 – Airline, E3 Jefferson Highway and E5 – Causeway.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Zulu Parade:

W2 – Westbank Expressway and W3 – Lapalco Routes – Last pickup going to and from Canal St. is at Canal and S. Liberty., no service to Canal St. from Loyola Ave., and no service to Magazine St. and the CCC Bridge from Canal St. Normal bus services will resume after parade has cleared.

E2 – Airline Route – Last inbound service stop will be at Tulane at S. Claiborne, no service to downtown New Orleans. Last bus to Kenner will depart from Tulane and S. Claiborne at 9:05 a.m. Normal services will resume after parade has cleared; the route will then operate on a Saturday/Holiday schedule.

All JP-Transit customers can contact customer service at 504-818-1077 or the RTA Rideline at 504-248-3900.

Click here to view the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.