NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The start of Fat Tuesday 2023 is only a few hours and the City of New Orleans is warming up with a Lundi Gras pre-party.

The royal court of Zulu made their grand entrance at Woldenberg Park where the king and queen greeted their royal subjects. King Nicholls Spears and Queen Dr. Christy Lagarde Spears arrived by the Coast Guard Cutter on the Mississippi River.

Those anticipating their entrance said the arrival was simply royal. One woman from Ohio was just overwhelmed with excitement.

“All the beautiful melanin it was just beautiful. This is my first time from Ohio, amazing. Never seen nothing like this in my life.”

Others described the moment as naturally New Orleans and a great moment of black excellence.

There are 43 floats rolling in the Zulu parade on fat Tuesday (Feb. 21). The 2023 parade theme is Precious Jewels of Zulu-land.