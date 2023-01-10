NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Members from the Krewe of Thoth and the Krewe of Cleopatra are saying on social media that they will return to their regular routes when they roll this year.

“Everyone was stoked that they made the announcement, so everyone was super excited,” Theresa Matherne, Krewe of Cleopatra rider said.

Matherne is thrilled her Krewe will be rolling once again on its regular route starting at Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street on the Uptown route.

“It is what we do every year and when you start changing locations on people it is sad. You have the people who go t Mardi Gras with you and have your specific spot whether it is St. Charles, or Napoleon, or Magazine and you just want to continue that.

The Krewe of Thoth is another parade that’s said to now be back on its regular route a, long and important tradition for them because they roll past Children’s Hospital, rehab centers, and Poydras Home.

Errol Laborde, Editor of New Orleans Magazine said, “Thoth the most important because they roll by hospitals, institutions, a long tradition for Thoth to parade there. They bring people out in wheelchairs. It is a big deal.”

“Part of their mission is to pass by communities like ours for that exact purpose to share the Mardi Gras experience with those who may not be able to,” Erin Kolb, CEO of Poydras Home said.

And for Krewe riders giving the people the tradition they want is what the riders want too.

“Now that they moved it, my daughter can go stand where we normally stand, and I can wave to her from the float, it is going to be awesome,” Matherne said.

The City of New Orleans says right now the Krewe of Endymion is the only confirmed Krewe returning to its regular route. The City says Krewes can return to their regular routes if they get the officers needed. The City will pay for those officers.

The Krewe of Cleopatra rolls the first Friday parades roll, and Thoth rolls the Sunday before Mardi Gras.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.