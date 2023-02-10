NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Second District Congressman Troy Carter has been named Grand Marshall for the Krewe of Alla this carnival season.

Alla was founded in Algiers 91 years ago during the Great Depression in 1932 and stands as one of the oldest most storied krewes in carnival. Known for its bright float, generous throws, and multiple marching groups, the co-ed krewe has paraded in Uptown New Orleans since 2014.

“I am honored to be named Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Alla. Mardi Gras is an exciting time in New Orleans and I want to personally thank my friends at Alla for bestowing this upon me. I am truthfully humbled. Laissez les bons temps rouler!” said Rep. Carter.

The Krewe of Alla rolls Friday (Feb. 10) following Oshun and Cleopatra beginning at Napoleon Avenue and ending at Poydras Street. The 2023 theme is “Festing Around the World.”

