NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe de Louis let the good time roll throughout the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in their 10th annual parade, Thursday (Feb. 16).

Joined by the 610 Stompers and a new dance troop called the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, the krewe made their way through the terminals led by a brass band while handing out favors to travelers.

The party traveled to the third-level lobby for the ribbon cutting of the new New Orleans Aviation Board Room. The new facility, a 6,500 sq. ft. Board Room, is said to be the first step of relocating the MSY administrative function from the former location to the current.

The N.O. Aviation Board will hold monthly meetings in the state-of-the-art space with an adjoining conference room that can also double as a remote Emergency Operations Center.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.