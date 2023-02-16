CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Some Chalmette students got to experience Mardi Gras in full effect with a parade of their own.

On Thursday (Feb. 16), students and staff at Our Lady of Prompt Succor held a Mardi Gras ball and parade. The children walked with their hand-decorated floats and wagons, tossing beads and trinkets to parents and teachers along the route.

One little girl says she got to ride in the float of her dreams, a pink shrimp boat built by her grandfather, who builds boats for a living.

